M&T Bank Corp Sells 58,565 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,565 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,521,000. Bailey Value Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,287,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 80,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.18.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $198.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.02 and its 200 day moving average is $188.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lee Shavel sold 487 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $84,455.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,366,708.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Lee Shavel sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $84,455.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,366,708.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 2,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total transaction of $370,526.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at $123,092,081.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,545 shares of company stock valued at $31,474,227 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

