M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,639 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. State Street Corp increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,736,000 after acquiring an additional 37,281 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,166,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,475,000 after purchasing an additional 329,447 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,200,000 after acquiring an additional 17,936 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,783,000 after acquiring an additional 98,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,563,000 after buying an additional 367,771 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.57.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

AVY stock opened at $193.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.47. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.