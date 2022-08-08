M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,456 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VPU. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $161.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.49. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.60 and a fifty-two week high of $167.48.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

