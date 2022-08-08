M&T Bank Corp Acquires 23,019 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 204,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,019 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPW. State Street Corp raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,358,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,143,000 after buying an additional 6,702,693 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 255.8% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 5,253,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,051,000 after buying an additional 3,776,816 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $30,492,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 62.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,452,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,984,000 after buying an additional 1,320,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,216,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,776,000 after buying an additional 711,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.64.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $15.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.73. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Further Reading

