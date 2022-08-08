Barclays Cuts IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Price Target to $582.00

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $700.00 to $582.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IDXX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $519.38.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $407.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $368.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $318.50 and a 52-week high of $698.90. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 65.2% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,940,000 after purchasing an additional 296,552 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5,250.0% during the first quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

