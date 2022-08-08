Intrusion’s (INTZ) Neutral Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $4.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $2.50.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on Intrusion in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on Intrusion from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Intrusion Stock Down 19.1 %

INTZ stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Intrusion has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $5.47.

Institutional Trading of Intrusion

Intrusion ( NASDAQ:INTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 245.59% and a negative return on equity of 712.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Intrusion will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Intrusion by 16.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 95,038 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Intrusion during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intrusion by 4.9% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 455,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 21,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

About Intrusion

(Get Rating)

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.