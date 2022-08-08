Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Raised to $113.00 at Barclays

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.40.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $104.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 945.90 and a beta of 0.58. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $108.01.

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

