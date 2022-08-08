OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OPGN. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OpGen in a report on Friday, June 10th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of OpGen to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPGN opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. OpGen has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $3.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OpGen

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 680.36% and a negative return on equity of 72.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OpGen will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of OpGen at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen

(Get Rating)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

