Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Paramount Global to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Paramount Global from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.54.

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $24.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is 18.57%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

