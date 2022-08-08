Citigroup Cuts Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Price Target to $7.00

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Passage Bio to $11.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.20.
Passage Bio Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of PASG opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80. Passage Bio has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.06.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Passage Bio by 269.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 63,115 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Passage Bio by 5.0% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,966 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Passage Bio by 7.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Passage Bio by 87.4% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP increased its position in Passage Bio by 4.9% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 158,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.
