NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Robert W. Baird

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NSTG. Cowen set a $33.00 price target on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.33.

NanoString Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $714.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.92. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $62.56.

Institutional Trading of NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $32.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.32 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 97.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $602,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 205,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 66,499 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

