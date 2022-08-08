HC Wainwright Cuts Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Price Target to $11.00

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Jounce Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.80.

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.17. Jounce Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average of $5.40.

Jounce Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JNCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

