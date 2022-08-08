Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Cut to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRIGet Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $65.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ITRI. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Itron from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $43.18 and a fifty-two week high of $86.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.38.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Itron had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $431.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Itron will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Itron

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $30,948.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,188.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,015 shares of company stock valued at $48,923. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Itron by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Itron by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Itron by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

