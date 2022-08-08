Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Cut to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $65.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ITRI. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Itron from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $43.18 and a fifty-two week high of $86.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.38.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Itron had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $431.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Itron will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $30,948.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,188.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,015 shares of company stock valued at $48,923. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Itron by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Itron by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Itron by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

