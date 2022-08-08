CLSA Lowers Lufax (NYSE:LU) to Underperform

CLSA cut shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $6.40 price target for the company. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lufax currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Lufax Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of Lufax stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62. Lufax has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of -0.32.

Lufax Dividend Announcement

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Lufax had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lufax will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 11%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth about $434,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Lufax by 13,721.6% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 91,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 90,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lufax by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,715,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,654 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 37,936 shares during the last quarter. 24.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Stories

