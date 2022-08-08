Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) PT Lowered to $152.00 at SVB Leerink

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.94.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $63.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.95. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $180.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 883.17% and a negative return on equity of 38.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,514,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,003,000 after purchasing an additional 533,551 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,872,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,728,000 after purchasing an additional 118,366 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,872,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,442,000 after purchasing an additional 118,366 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,468,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,405,000 after purchasing an additional 889,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,397,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,228,000 after purchasing an additional 556,076 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

