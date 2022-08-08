Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Genetic Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Applied Genetic Technologies Price Performance

AGTC stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies ( NASDAQ:AGTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

