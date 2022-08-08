Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTCGet Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Genetic Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Applied Genetic Technologies Price Performance

AGTC stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTCGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

