Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MYGN. StockNews.com cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen set a $25.00 target price on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $27.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.84. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.41 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $179.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $123,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 22,044 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 22,406 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.