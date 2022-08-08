Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT Lowered to $204.00 at HC Wainwright

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZGet Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $203.69.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $153.72 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $169.98. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of -180.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.80.

In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $106,502.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,234 shares in the company, valued at $919,577.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $1,126,617.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,311 shares in the company, valued at $54,673,730.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $106,502.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,577.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,284 shares of company stock worth $7,461,098. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,704,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,860 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

