KBC Group NV Purchases 362 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

Shares of IFF opened at $126.74 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.38 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.30 and a 200-day moving average of $125.80.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

