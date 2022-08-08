KBC Group NV Sells 1,236 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in FirstEnergy by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 157,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 89,207 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 120,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 23,904 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,147,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,462,000 after acquiring an additional 134,677 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 1.0 %

FE opened at $38.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

