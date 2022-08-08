IFM Investors Pty Ltd Makes New $478,000 Investment in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,779 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Credicorp by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Price Performance

Credicorp stock opened at $131.65 on Monday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $88.67 and a 1 year high of $182.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Credicorp Cuts Dividend

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.04. Credicorp had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $991.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $3.9382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $151.32 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Credicorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.