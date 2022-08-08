Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HII shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII opened at $227.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.26 and its 200-day moving average is $205.99. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.50 and a 12 month high of $237.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total transaction of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

