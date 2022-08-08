IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 2,261 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Upstart were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in Upstart by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,096,000 after buying an additional 594,854 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Upstart by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,376,000 after buying an additional 315,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Upstart by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,266,000 after buying an additional 108,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Upstart by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,361,000 after buying an additional 65,978 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Upstart by 84.7% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 632,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,826,000 after buying an additional 289,854 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPST opened at $29.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average is $73.76. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

UPST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $124.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.69.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at $16,651,474.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,883 shares of company stock worth $1,306,959 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

