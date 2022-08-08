IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 1,315.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics Price Performance

Shares of TXG opened at $42.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -53.95 and a beta of 1.66. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $191.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $129,506.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,817 shares in the company, valued at $47,239,516.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $61,632.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at $9,144,352.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $129,506.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,239,516.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,887 shares of company stock worth $238,290 over the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXG shares. Cowen cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.38.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.