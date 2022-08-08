IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 7,517 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 109,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 13.0% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 7.1% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

New Price Targets

PTON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $46.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Price Performance

PTON stock opened at $11.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $121.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.05.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $70,894.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also

