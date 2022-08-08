Astronics (ATRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Astronics to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16). Astronics had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $116.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Astronics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ATRO opened at $11.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average is $11.58. Astronics has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Astronics by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,122,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,446,000 after buying an additional 52,176 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Astronics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after buying an additional 68,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Astronics by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 25,468 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Astronics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 20,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Astronics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Astronics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

