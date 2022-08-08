Astronics (ATRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Astronics to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16). Astronics had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $116.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Astronics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Astronics Stock Down 2.8 %
ATRO opened at $11.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average is $11.58. Astronics has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80.
Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Astronics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.
Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.
