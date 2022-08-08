VAALCO Energy (EGY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VAALCO Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

VAALCO Energy stock opened at $4.66 on Monday. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $8.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $274.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.58.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of VAALCO Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,576 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 1,189.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 142,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in VAALCO Energy by 15.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 95,474 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in VAALCO Energy by 68.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 28,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter worth $944,000. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.