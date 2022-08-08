Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.47. Altisource Asset Management has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $24.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

