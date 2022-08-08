Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of RCON stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. Recon Technology has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $3.66.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recon Technology

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Recon Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,454 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.32% of Recon Technology worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.