VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

VolitionRx Stock Performance

NYSE:VNRX opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. VolitionRx has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $4.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 million. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 15,827.93% and a negative return on equity of 148.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that VolitionRx will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

