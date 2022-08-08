Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Shares of ARTNA opened at $53.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Artesian Resources has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $53.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.87 million, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.11.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Artesian Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.60%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Artesian Resources during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Artesian Resources during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the first quarter worth about $183,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

