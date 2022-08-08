DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on XRAY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $36.84 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $63.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average of $43.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,333,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,197,694,000 after acquiring an additional 477,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,083,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,185,372,000 after buying an additional 6,382,605 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,460,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $416,422,000 after buying an additional 1,276,404 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after buying an additional 2,497,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,469,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,203,000 after buying an additional 33,130 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

