AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $50.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $89.18.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $136,736.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,621 shares in the company, valued at $752,240.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in AtriCure by 767.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 215.4% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 24.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

