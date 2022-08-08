Kalera Public (KAL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect Kalera Public to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kalera Public stock opened at $2.88 on Monday. Kalera Public has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $13.30.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kalera Public in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Kalera Public Limited Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hydroponic vertical farming company in the United States and Kuwait. The company operates vertical hydroponic farms and related technology development facilities that produce various lettuce and micro-greens for the retail and food service markets.

