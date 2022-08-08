RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. RiceBran Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98. The company has a market cap of $16.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at RiceBran Technologies

In other news, major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 810,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $445,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,597,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,577.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,730,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,000. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIBT. State Street Corp bought a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC boosted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

