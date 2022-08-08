StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Fuel Tech Price Performance
FTEK stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28.
Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Fuel Tech
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.
See Also
