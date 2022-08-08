StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

FTEK stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEK. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in Fuel Tech by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,713,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 165,844 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fuel Tech by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 71,557 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Fuel Tech by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 57,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Fuel Tech by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 33,691 shares during the last quarter. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

