Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MIC opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.95 million, a P/E ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.19. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79.

Institutional Trading of Macquarie Infrastructure

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company that processes and distributes gas, and provides related services to corporations, government agencies, and individual customers. The company distributes and sells synthetic natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, liquefied natural gas, and renewable natural gas to industrial, commercial, residential, hospitality, military, public sector, and wholesale users.

