National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.4% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,885,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $200.67 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $166.75 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.