IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other SEI Investments news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $1,930,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 576,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,802,964.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEI Investments Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

SEIC opened at $55.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $65.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $481.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 19.18%.

SEI Investments Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.