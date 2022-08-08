IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Carvana by 3.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 25.0% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Carvana by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $85,762,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Carvana by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 717,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,384,000 after buying an additional 578,900 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,370.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 1,191,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $24,627,643.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,578,314 shares in the company, valued at $53,293,750.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 94,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,370.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,197,008 shares of company stock worth $47,538,049. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carvana Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVNA. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Carvana to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.86.

CVNA stock opened at $46.98 on Monday. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average of $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.60). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 144.51% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -7.17 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

