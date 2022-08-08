IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at $3,905,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at $1,218,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Rollins by 454.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 104,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Price Performance

NYSE ROL opened at $37.60 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.