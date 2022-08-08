National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 12,513 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 1,723.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $60.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.59 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.07 and its 200 day moving average is $68.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

