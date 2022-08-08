National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.35% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IIF. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 526,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after purchasing an additional 88,169 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 138,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 96,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 14,108 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. 51.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Price Performance

Shares of IIF opened at $24.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average is $24.08. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $28.40.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

