National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 7,120 Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of CHH opened at $111.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.70 and a 52-week high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.04). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The business had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

