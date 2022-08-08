National Bank of Canada FI Sells 156,428 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,428 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 139.5% in the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the first quarter worth about $1,081,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Amcor by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,068,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,431,000 after acquiring an additional 48,109 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Amcor by 15.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,078,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 144,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 17.7% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $12.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CLSA assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

