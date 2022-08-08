National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,249 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in FOX by 168.0% during the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 15,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in FOX by 70.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 23,383 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its position in FOX by 35.9% during the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 36,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the first quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in FOX by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on FOXA shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research cut FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on FOX in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded FOX to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.22.

FOX Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $33.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.02. Fox Co. has a one year low of $31.33 and a one year high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

