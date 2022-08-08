Oppenheimer Lowers 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer cut shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on 8X8 from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $11.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research downgraded 8X8 from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.47. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $538.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.10.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $187.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 3,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $29,878.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,464.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 8X8 news, insider Hunter Middleton sold 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $48,747.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,303.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 3,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $29,878.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,464.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,551 shares of company stock worth $1,031,834 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,379,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,380 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,046,000 after acquiring an additional 800,689 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,491,000. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,659,000 after purchasing an additional 385,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

