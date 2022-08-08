Robert W. Baird Raises Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $147.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $136.00 to $147.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 target price on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded Quanta Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.31.

PWR opened at $136.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.11 and a 200 day moving average of $120.66. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $90.09 and a 52-week high of $146.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 116.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

