BMO Capital Markets Lowers Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Price Target to $3.75

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $4.75 to $3.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CDE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.40.

Coeur Mining Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $7.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

