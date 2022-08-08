Ball (NYSE:BALL) PT Lowered to $64.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BALL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ball from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial lowered Ball from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.94 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ball to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.71.

Ball Stock Down 4.9 %

BALL stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.56. Ball has a twelve month low of $55.49 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.27.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ball had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

